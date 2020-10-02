Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,222 shares during the period.

NYSE VGI opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

