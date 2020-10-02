Vizsla Resources (CVE:DBG) Shares Up 1.9%

Vizsla Resources Corp. (CVE:DBG) shares shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. 67,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 188,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Vizsla Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.47 price objective on the stock.

Vizsla Resources Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

