Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 47.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,066.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 204.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NYSE HCC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $888.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.22. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.85%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

