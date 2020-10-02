Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

WTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $3,440,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,583,000 after buying an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 89,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $5.12. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $331.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

