Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Childrens Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $88.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $433.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 446,634 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

