Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.33 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of -0.23.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

