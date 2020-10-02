Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,625 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

