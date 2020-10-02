World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $72.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.