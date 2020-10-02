WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $597.61

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $597.61 and traded as high as $614.00. WPP shares last traded at $608.00, with a volume of 4,163,564 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.52) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 617.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently -17.59%.

In related news, insider Mark Read purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £481,950 ($629,753.04).

About WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

