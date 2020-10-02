X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $29.86. Approximately 93,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 97,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

