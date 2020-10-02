Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report $477.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $482.43 million and the lowest is $471.40 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $378.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a positive return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

