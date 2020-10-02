Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) to post sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $11.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.12 billion to $19.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $94.35 on Friday. Marriott International has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.46.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

