Zacks: Analysts Expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $618.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $602.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $634.40 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $718.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,729,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,280,000 after buying an additional 379,877 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,028,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 848,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,662,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 26.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 120,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Amc Networks has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.