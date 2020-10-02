Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.88 Million

Brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to post sales of $224.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $220.20 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $215.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $883.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.24 million to $903.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $954.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.47 million to $977.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,737,000 after buying an additional 134,120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,607,000 after buying an additional 803,807 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

