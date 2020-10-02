Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.80 million and the lowest is $368.30 million. South State posted sales of $164.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

