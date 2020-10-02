Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370.10 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will report sales of $370.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.80 million and the lowest is $368.30 million. South State posted sales of $164.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.