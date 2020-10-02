Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.95. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $275.79 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $288.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average is $220.95.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,331.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after purchasing an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

