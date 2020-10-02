Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.32 Million

Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $756.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $732.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,781 shares of company stock worth $4,477,645 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,311 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $139.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.17 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

