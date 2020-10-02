Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $821.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.