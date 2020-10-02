Zacks Investment Research Upgrades John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) to Hold

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “John Bean will benefit from strong demand for packaged food, meat and staples in retail on account of the pandemic. However, demand in few of its end markets have been impacted. The company anticipates a sequential decline in revenue and operating profit in third-quarter 2020. In light of the uncertain market conditions, the company has been focusing on lowering costs. Further, its ongoing restructuring plan will help improve effectiveness and productivity in all business units. The company is on track to achieve its total program savings target of $55 million. Going forward, its Elevate plan per which the company is focusing on accelerating development of innovative products, and strategic acquisition program will drive growth. The earnings estimates for the company’s fiscal 2020 have undergone positive estimate revisions recently.”

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $89.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.36. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $119.78.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,789. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total value of $29,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John Bean Technologies (JBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.