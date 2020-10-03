$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. AerCap reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in AerCap by 4,347.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.12. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

