1,194 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.