$126.76 Million in Sales Expected for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) will report $126.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $126.97 million. Trupanion posted sales of $99.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year sales of $489.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $490.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $607.88 million, with estimates ranging from $605.66 million to $610.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trupanion from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,667.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, Director Dan Levitan sold 65,343 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $4,562,248.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,607.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $159,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,465.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,362. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

