$127.92 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to report $127.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.10 million and the highest is $147.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $515.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $877.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $916.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,794,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 694.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 250,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 218,812 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.