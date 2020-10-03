16,826 Shares in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. State Street Corp raised its position in Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 436,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $1,150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 316,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 277,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 83.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athersys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ATHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.86 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of -1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.