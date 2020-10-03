1,838 Shares in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 95,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $114.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

