19,584 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,192,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 208,627 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks purchased 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,258.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CADE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Cadence Bancorp Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.