1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of 1st Source worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in 1st Source by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 982,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $31.83 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $813.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. On average, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

