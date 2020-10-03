$286.08 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $286.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.50 million and the highest is $288.74 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $462.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 154.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 801.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

