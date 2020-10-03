2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.09.

Get 2U alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $34.28 on Thursday. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.37.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,856,000 after purchasing an additional 496,125 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in 2U by 4,000.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 496,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 484,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 2U by 3,143.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 275,383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 108.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 485,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,430,000 after acquiring an additional 252,808 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.