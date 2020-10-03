$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $14.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

