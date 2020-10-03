$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to post sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.74 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.31 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

Shares of WM opened at $113.89 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 46.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,514,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

