35,715 Shares in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 58.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.42 on Friday. Endo International PLC has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The business had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

