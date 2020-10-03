3,639 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,639 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $460,978,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,450. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra downgraded shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.10.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

