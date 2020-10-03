37,978 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 528,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,087,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $902.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BGCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

