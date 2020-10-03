39,336 Shares in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $43.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

PLCE stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $88.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

