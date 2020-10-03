3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of 3i Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

About 3i Group

