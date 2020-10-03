$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report sales of $4.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $19.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kohl’s by 123,307.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,611 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Kohl’s by 226.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,492 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 1,615.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,494,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 958.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,557,000 after buying an additional 809,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 38,627.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 679,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $19.96 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $59.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

