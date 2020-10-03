$408.15 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $408.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.90 million and the highest is $435.80 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

