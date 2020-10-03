$505.51 Million in Sales Expected for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to report $505.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.65 million and the lowest is $502.00 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $528.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.72 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Servicemaster Global from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

SERV stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. Servicemaster Global has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Servicemaster Global by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

