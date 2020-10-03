$723.27 Million in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to announce sales of $723.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $698.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $879.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $764.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

ALB stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

