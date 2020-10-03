8,502 Shares in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 177.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 60.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LendingClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $30,005.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,374 shares in the company, valued at $365,222.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. LendingClub Corp has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corp will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

