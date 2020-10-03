8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $121.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 3,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $59,079.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

