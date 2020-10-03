A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti boosted their price target on A10 Networks from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

ATEN stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of 125.40 and a beta of 0.98. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,622 shares of company stock valued at $170,576. 23.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

