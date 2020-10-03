Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,100 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 671,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,827.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.38%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

