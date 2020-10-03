Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,540,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 9,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $9.84 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $793.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

