Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

ADC stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,012 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $76,137,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

