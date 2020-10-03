Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 960,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,821 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 846,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randy D. Rademacher sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $276,421.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 607,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

