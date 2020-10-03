Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,809 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Albany International worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after acquiring an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 141,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.