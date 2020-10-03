Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.28. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $312,230. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 39,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

