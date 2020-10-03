Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Update

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the August 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.51 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

